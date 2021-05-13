To avoid overplucking and keep the brows as natural as possible, take a moment to suss out your end result. You can either use an eyebrow brush or pencil to measure where your eyebrows should begin and end, or you can actually fill them in and pluck any stray hairs that don't fit.

If you're taking the measuring route, makeup artist Riku Campo says to place the tool on one side of your nose and point it upward—that's where the brows should start. "Anything between that point and your other eyebrow can be tweezed," he writes. As for where they should end: "Point your brush from the outside corner of your nose diagonally to the outside corner of your eye: This is where your brows should end," he says.

If you find filling them in more helpful, Healy suggests taking a dark pencil (even a black eyeliner can work; the goal here is to form a clear outline) and creating your desired shape. "You can tweeze any hairs that are well outside of that area," he says, and use your brow scissors or razor for further cleanup, if you choose.