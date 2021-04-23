According to McClure, lavender coupled with lemon is a great scent combo that can be really effective at clearing out bad odors. Lemon essential oil, she adds, also works as an antimicrobial, antiseptic, and antibacterial, while lavender is also an antiseptic and antibacterial, as well as antifungal.

When sprayed directly into the toilet bowl, the oils create a film on the surface of the water, which will help trap odors and keep them from escaping into the air.

The nice part about the 4-ounce bottle is you can tuck it away in your purse and use it anywhere, should you be shy about any unpleasant bathroom odors. You can keep it out in your bathroom at home for guests as well!

This spray can also be used as a stand-alone air freshener, and it should last you a few weeks. Toss it once it loses its smell and/or starts to look murky.