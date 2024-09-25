Advertisement
How To Make Any SPF Feel Smoother & Look Better In Seconds
Sunscreen is arguably the most important step in any skin care routine, but not everyone follows the recommended daily step (or applies nearly enough). Part of the reason: Many sunscreens can feel gritty, leave a white cast, mattify your natural glow, and provide an overall less than ideal sensorial experience.
I've never loved the feel of SPF either—however, I recently discovered a hack that changed the game. I tested it on a few different sunscreen formulas, and trust me, it makes any SPF feel a million times better.
How to make your SPF feel smoother
The secret: Apply a few drops of face oil into your SPF before slathering it on your skin. This way, the formula automatically becomes more hydrating, and you'll replace the natural radiance many mineral SPFs steal from your skin.
When selecting the best face oil for this purpose, keep a few things in mind:
- Pore-clogging ingredients: If you have acne-prone skin, run the full ingredient list of your face oil and SPF through this pore-clogging ingredients checker from Acne Clinic NYC before clicking "Add to cart."
- Opt-out of retinol-infused oils: Retinol is great for evening use but can become ineffective in the sun (not to mention, your skin becomes way more photosensitive). So look for a solely moisturizing face oil (or one with vitamin C) rather than retinol.
- Mind your skin type: If your skin runs on the oilier side, then you may benefit from a quick-absorbing oil, like jojoba or rosehip seed oil. Other thicker oils, like those from coconut and shea extract, can sit on the skin for longer, contributing to a super-dewy finish (a look those with heightened oil production may not love).
My current rotation: the True Botanicals Skin Barrier Sun Shield SPF 30 and the Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil. Not only are both of these products acne-safe, but they also leave a dewy glow that never feels like too much for my combination skin type.
The takeaway
Staying consistent with sunscreen is key to keeping your skin healthy, but the experience of slathering on SPF isn't always enjoyable. For the record, we believe in applying sunscreen every single day, regardless of the formula. However, to make the process a bit more enjoyable, you can always add a few drops of face oil to your sunscreen before applying it. Still not sure which oil to choose? Here are a few of our favorites to get you started.
