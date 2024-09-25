Skip to Content
Beauty

How To Make Any SPF Feel Smoother & Look Better In Seconds

Hannah Frye
September 25, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Woman With Glowing Skin doing lymphatic drainage massage
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Sunscreen is arguably the most important step in any skin care routine, but not everyone follows the recommended daily step (or applies nearly enough). Part of the reason: Many sunscreens can feel gritty, leave a white cast, mattify your natural glow, and provide an overall less than ideal sensorial experience. 

I've never loved the feel of SPF either—however, I recently discovered a hack that changed the game. I tested it on a few different sunscreen formulas, and trust me, it makes any SPF feel a million times better.

How to make your SPF feel smoother

The secret: Apply a few drops of face oil into your SPF before slathering it on your skin. This way, the formula automatically becomes more hydrating, and you'll replace the natural radiance many mineral SPFs steal from your skin. 

When selecting the best face oil for this purpose, keep a few things in mind: 

  • Pore-clogging ingredients: If you have acne-prone skin, run the full ingredient list of your face oil and SPF through this pore-clogging ingredients checker from Acne Clinic NYC before clicking "Add to cart." 
  • Opt-out of retinol-infused oils: Retinol is great for evening use but can become ineffective in the sun (not to mention, your skin becomes way more photosensitive). So look for a solely moisturizing face oil (or one with vitamin C) rather than retinol. 
  • Mind your skin type: If your skin runs on the oilier side, then you may benefit from a quick-absorbing oil, like jojoba or rosehip seed oil. Other thicker oils, like those from coconut and shea extract, can sit on the skin for longer, contributing to a super-dewy finish (a look those with heightened oil production may not love). 

My current rotation: the True Botanicals Skin Barrier Sun Shield SPF 30 and the Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil. Not only are both of these products acne-safe, but they also leave a dewy glow that never feels like too much for my combination skin type

The takeaway

Staying consistent with sunscreen is key to keeping your skin healthy, but the experience of slathering on SPF isn't always enjoyable. For the record, we believe in applying sunscreen every single day, regardless of the formula. However, to make the process a bit more enjoyable, you can always add a few drops of face oil to your sunscreen before applying it. Still not sure which oil to choose? Here are a few of our favorites to get you started. 

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

