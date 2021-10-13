I'm A Holistic Vet: These 6 Tips Can Help Your Pets Live Longer

The number of pet parents has exploded in the past couple of years, as people turned to furry four-legged friends to help with stress, anxiousness, and uncertainty. For many dog owners, pets provide companionship on long walks, plus unwavering comfort and cuddles—a distraction from the bad news, and a beacon of hope for tomorrow.

It’s also true that owning a dog has been shown to support the longevity of humans. A growing body of evidence links dogs to good health, and not just for the obvious reasons (i.e. lowering our general stress levels and feelings of loneliness). Studies suggest dogs can keep their owners active, encourage social engagement, and force them to be outdoors in nature. One meta-analysis published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality & Outcomes, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association, revealed that dog ownership is associated with longevity.

In 2014, Scottish scientists calculated that owning a dog, particularly later in your life, can make you act and feel younger. We’ve also learned that dogs may help support children's immune systems and soothe the stressors of adolescence.

So the question becomes: How do we parent our pets to live as long as possible in a healthy state? How do we support a "forever dog" that ultimately helps us come through recent events more easily? Here are my six tips, which will travel up the leash to support your health and sanity, too.