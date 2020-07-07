The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Western Australia pulled data from 1,646 households, each with children between two to five years old. Of the group, 686 were dog-owners.

The data looked at children's’ physical activity and social emotional-development, accounting for potential behavioral influences, like age, sleeping patterns, screen time, and more. Given that information, kids with dogs were 23% less likely to struggle with their emotions and social interactions than kids without dogs.

Additionally, kids who joined their families on dog walks at least once a week were 36% less likely to struggle socially and emotionally. The greatest impact, however, came with playtime. Kids who played with their dogs at least three times per week were 74% more likely to engage in prosocial behaviors, like sharing.

While there seems to be a clear link between dog ownership and a child’s social and emotional development, the researchers were unable to determine exactly why.

"Our findings indicate that dog ownership may benefit children's development and wellbeing,” co-author Hayley Christian, Ph.D. said in a news release, “and we speculate that this could be attributed to the attachment between children and their dogs.” In other words, the more time a child spends with their dog, walking or playing, the greater their attachment will be. That relationship may promote social-emotional development.