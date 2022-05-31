4 Ways To Incorporate Crystals Into Your Skin Care Routine
We’re not here to tell you that adding crystals into your skin care routine is going to completely transform your skin health. However, when it comes to creating a more holistic self-care routine that benefits your body and mind, those gemstones can be a pretty useful tool.
It’s important to honor the spiritual importance of these stones and learn more about them as you go (here’s a beginner’s guide if you’re interested). But for now, we'll touch on why you may want to incorporate crystals in your skin care regimen and how to add these beautiful stones into your daily routine. Let’s dive in.
Why use crystals in your skin care routine?
You may be wondering: Why use crystals in skin care in the first place? Well, they might not result in physical skin changes, but they are beneficial for your mind and spirit. “When you use crystals in conjunction with a beauty regimen, the added benefit is a level of intention,” Heather Askinosie, author of CRYSTAL365 and Crystal Muse and co-founder of Energy Muse Jewelry, tells mbg.
Askinosie has been studying crystals and energy for over 20 years, and she has found that these gems (combined with mindfulness) can be especially powerful during certain moments in your self-care routine. “It’s amazing to see what happens to your face when you use a [gemstone] with the intention of releasing emotions,” Askinosie says.
How to incorporate crystals into your routine:
If this idea of using these stones to add a level of intention to your skin care routine interests you, here are a few different ways to go about it.
1. With face tools
Look for a gua sha or face roller that’s made from crystals. This could mean stones you feel drawn to or those associated with energy-calming benefits. Here’s a guide to find out which stone is best for you and a few examples to get you started. Be sure to honor the history and significance of these practices and buy your products from a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner if you can (like this gua sha from Yina).
From there, you can start your gua sha routine (here’s a tutorial, if you’re unfamiliar). Rather than contouring your face mindlessly while watching a show or scrolling on your phone, you can dedicate this moment at the end of the day to release any emotions that aren’t serving you.
2. In your skin care products
You may be surprised to learn that there are products on the market that contain crushed-up stones in the formula itself. These can be a great middle-ground for skincare and spirituality, but, still, you need to be mindful of what you’re buying. Meaning: Just because a brand includes gemstones in its formula doesn’t mean you should ignore the other listed ingredients. You’ll want to find products that have a clean, effective formula to ensure you’re tending to the health of your skin first. Admittedly, this can be tricky, so we’ve selected some of our top picks for you:
KNESKO
Amethyst Hydrate Collagen Eye Masks$NaN
KNESKO founder and celebrity esthetician Lejla Cas created these face and eye masks with a variety of different gemstones for different purposes (you can find which one is best for you on the KNESKO website). The serums packed into these masks contain clinically studied ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalene, beta-glucan, and marine collagen. These masks will feel heavy on your skin, forcing you to lay down and take a moment to yourself. Bonus: The masks are all charged with positive Reiki energy. “To us, bridging gemstone therapy with clinical actives and then charging everything with Reiki kind of uplifts positive energetic vibration in our skin care but also within our being,” Cas says about the KNESKO mission.
Luzern Labs
Alpine Rose Nectar Masque$125
This mask is infused with crushed ruby powder, which is only one of the many unique ingredients. Stem cells from the Alpine Rose plant and Peptide-Ferment work in conjunction with hyaluronic acid and squalane to hydrate and smooth the skin. The ruby powder is an added benefit: “The ruby has a strong association with healing and is renowned for its ability to recharge energy levels, which makes it perfectly suited for skin care, especially in a world where so many of us are feeling fatigued and stressed on a daily basis,” Luzern Labs co-founder Ralph Herbert says.
3. Meditate with a mask and some stones
If you use face masks regularly, you can level up this experience by meditating as the mask soaks into your skin. You can hold crystals in your palms while doing this or place them on your body’s energy centers. Either way, this will help you step out of the go, go, go mindset and dedicate some quiet time to focus on yourself.
4. Place them in your space
Finally, you can place crystals around your bathroom or wherever you do your skin care routine to reap their benefits. When you dedicate a few minutes to your personal routine, play it up: Light a candle, place your crystals on the counter, and declare the sacred moment for yourself.
Expert advice:
Askinosie recommends periodically charging your crystals to get the most of their metaphysical benefits. Here’s a guide on how to charge your stones and why it’s so important.
The takeaway.
While crystals might not address physical skin concerns, that doesn’t mean they can’t have a place in your daily routine. Using stones in skin care can be a great way to make your routine more intentional and encourage mindfulness. Remember to always honor the spiritual significance of these stones and keep them charged to reap the most benefit. And if you’re curious: Here are a few more ways to use crystals in your daily routine outside of your self-care routine.