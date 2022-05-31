4 Ways To Incorporate Crystals Into Your Skin Care Routine

We’re not here to tell you that adding crystals into your skin care routine is going to completely transform your skin health. However, when it comes to creating a more holistic self-care routine that benefits your body and mind, those gemstones can be a pretty useful tool.

It’s important to honor the spiritual importance of these stones and learn more about them as you go (here’s a beginner’s guide if you’re interested). But for now, we'll touch on why you may want to incorporate crystals in your skin care regimen and how to add these beautiful stones into your daily routine. Let’s dive in.