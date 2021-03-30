As board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo M.D., FAAD, once told us about lukewarm baths, soaking can actually swell up the surface area of the skin, which allows for more penetration of good-for-you ingredients later on.

A few routes you can take, here: You can simply fill your tub, sink, or basin with lukewarm water and call it a day; or you can add some epsom salts to the footbath, which has been shown to relieve some of the pain associated with severe ingrown toenails and can sometimes even prevent infection. Or, you can add a few drops of a nourishing oil or soap for an extra-softening boost.

You can also dabble in an apple cider vinegar soak for some chemical exfoliation—just know that if you do go down this road, you might not want to perform any other types of exfoliation (like the ones below), lest your poor soles become sore, tender, or irritated.