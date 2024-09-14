Depending on your hair's texture, you may want to towel-dry your locks a bit before spritzing. As hairstylist Anthony Dickey once told us about applying stylers post-shower: "If you put product on when it's sopping wet, it's just going to be flatter." (On the flip side, if frizz is a main concern for you, it's best to slide in a styler as soon as you can so you can seal in as much moisture as possible.)