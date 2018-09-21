How To Get Clear Skin Naturally — A Naturopathic Doctor Explains

Many people still don’t think of skin as an organ, but it is. Not only is it an organ, but it’s actually the largest organ in your body and the largest detox organ, as well. Translation: Our skin has a huge job to do, and its work is cut out for it.

This is important to consider when we’re talking about how to get clear skin. Caring about our skin can sometimes be construed as a vain pursuit. And, honestly, sometimes it is! No shame. But when patients come to me with a skin issue, I know that the skin is the body’s way of expressing what’s going on inside. Persistent acne, rashes, eczema, dermatitis, and more can be linked to some kind of inner imbalance.

Skin is tricky, though. You could be “doing everything perfectly”—eating the right foods, getting regular exercise, drinking tons of water, getting sleep, and staying on top your skin care game—and still deal with breakouts, rashes, and other issues. Many times, the skin is a barometer for stress, and can even signal emotional distress or some kind of misalignment with ourselves. Often, I’ve seen patients’ skin clear up after they address a root cause. Sometimes it’s a toxic relationship; other times it’s limiting beliefs, deep-seated family issues, the list goes on. But the common denominator is that the skin is one of the body’s ways to tell us when something’s up.

As such, we owe it to our skin to give it gentle, consistent, loving care. Skin is our barrier to the outside world, it’s responsible for protecting us against the elements while also functioning as the interchange between nutrients and toxins. It protects us from the sun and regulates our sense of touch and feel. It helps to keep us warm, cools us off, and it also knows when to let go of toxins and excess hormones through sweat.

Clear skin is much more than an end game—it’s a way to sync up with your body’s needs. Below are just a few elements that could be getting in the way of clear skin and how to address each. Of course, don’t change your current routine without talking to your doctor to see if it’s a fit for you.