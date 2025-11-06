Over 90% of American adults1 are struggling to consume adequate levels of vitamin D from their diet, and less-than-ideal gut health might be further inhibiting your ability to absorb this essential nutrient. Luckily, there are some concrete tips that can help you enhance your gut microbiome and vitamin D absorption so you can be cruising at healthy, sufficient levels in no time.* (Of course, assuming you're consuming adequate amounts of the nutrient.)