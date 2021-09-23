Why Regenerative Travel Is the Future of Better Tourism—Plus How to Do It Right

I’m going to go ahead and guess that, as a responsible and conscientious human in the world, you probably already try to travel as sustainably as you can. Chances are, you always bring a water bottle with you so you don’t have to buy plastic, never throw trash away on hiking trails around the world, and tend to look for eco-friendly hotels and restaurants when you’re on the road.

And that’s all great! But there’s another way to think about travel that may help you take your global mindfulness to the next level: regenerative travel. Unlike sustainable travel, which encourages globetrotters to leave no trace behind, regenerative travel encourages you to take that mindset one step further and leave a place even better than it was when you arrived.

The term originally emerged from the world of regenerative agriculture, which is a growing movement among farmers to try to actually reverse the impact of climate change instead of only curbing its effects. Now that it’s made its way into the travel world, it’s morphed into a commitment to try to reverse the negative effect that overtourism has had on many destinations around the globe.

And as we’re all starting to rethink the way we travel in light of the pandemic—especially in regards to the impact we have on the places we visit—there is no better time to adopt this travel mantra in your own life. Here’s everything you need to know to make it happen.