If you're looking for a simple move that's sure to work your glutes and quads, you'll definitely want to try split squats. Split squats fire up your lower body, don't require any equipment (unless you want to level up the challenge), and you can modify the exercise to meet your needs. Here's how to do this move properly—plus tips, modifications, and the benefits—according to NASM-certified personal trainer BB Arrington, CPT (demonstrated below by fitness instructor Dino Malvone).