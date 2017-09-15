Yes, You Can Get Into Ketosis Even If You're Vegan. Here's How

CD: Of course, I don't recommend a type 1 diabetic do anything without consulting with their health care team. Fasting is actually sometimes a recommended practice to see if your basal (long-acting) insulin is right. You fast during the day, and if you have low blood sugar, your basal rate is too high and needs to be adjusted lower, either with long-acting insulin or by pump; you should not have low blood sugars. When a type 1 diabetic follows a low-carbohydrate diet, you take much less insulin and have much less likelihood of having high blood sugars related to food. When you use lower doses of insulin because of lower carbohydrate intake, you are less likely to have hypoglycemia. These episodes happen to all of us, but they are much less common and much easier to treat because you don't have a lot of insulin. I can say I have not had a problematic low blood sugar in several years with this approach

Yes, I keep glucose tablets with me. Anyone on insulin should have them on hand at all times. I don’t use food or juice to bring up my blood sugar because it will raise my blood sugar too high above my target, and I am working for small corrections. I will bring my blood sugar up with half or one tablet if I need to raise it a little bit. For people following a higher-carbohydrate diet, much more glucose is needed to correct a low blood sugar.

Since we are talking about ketones and type 1s, we should mention ketoacidosis. There is a difference between nutritional ketosis and ketoacidosis. Ketoacidosis is still possible in a type 1 diabetic, but in a well-formulated diet with normal blood sugars, it is actually incredibly rare and usually is the result of serious illness with dehydration.

One other thing that may also be a factor in it being easier for some in a well-formulated plant-based keto diet to get into ketosis is arginine. Arginine is an amino acid that stimulates insulin release and, in fact, can be used in laboratory testing to see how much the beta cells are still functioning. Foods that are higher in arginine tend to stimulate insulin release, and insulin drives down ketones. There is arginine in plant-based proteins but much less than in animal-based proteins. This is just a theory, but it makes sense in my mind. When we want to see if someone still has beta cells making insulin, we can give them IV glucagon (which makes them sick) or IV arginine (which has fewer side effects).

