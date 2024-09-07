Soaking your berries in salt water will also draw out any bugs or larvae that may have made a home in the crevices of your berry (gross, we know) but may slightly change the taste. For this method, add a teaspoon of salt to a bowl of warm water and let your berries soak for five to 10 minutes to make sure you're eating the freshest bug-free fruit possible. Of course, you'll want to rinse them again after, in order to remove the salty residue.