mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
An Antioxidant-Packed Berry Crumble Recipe That's Perfect For Summer

An Antioxidant-Packed Berry Crumble Recipe That's Perfect For Summer

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
three berry crumble recipe

Image by Alexandra Shytsman

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 1, 2021 — 9:13 AM

I am a huge proponent of always having a go-to dessert recipe in your back pocket, poised for any impromptu celebration. Or, in the case of something like this cobbler, a wonderful occasion to use all that seasonal fruit from the farmers market. This time of year, my eyes are always open for fresh berries, and this recipe really lets them shine.

"A crumble is like a no-nonsense pie," writes Lisa Dawn Angerame in The Vegan ABCs Cookbook, "It's just the right blend of rustic and impressive." Here, blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries come together for the ultimate triple berry mix, but there's no need to stick exactly to the recipe—in fact, Angerame encourages changing it up.

"Go with a single berry or your favorite two-berry combos," she writes. "If it's summer, you could go with stone fruits like peaches or plums. If it's winter, peel some apples or pears. The possibilities are endless."

But there are benefits to sticking with the berries: "A lot of the polyphenols come from some berries," Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. Polyphenols are one of the most abundant antioxidants in our diet and can be found in foods like berries, along with dark chocolate, onions, wine, and some herbs.

Since making this sweet treat couldn't be simpler, and there are benefits to be had, I can't really imagine a better summer dessert; can you?

Three-Berry Crumble 

Serves 6 

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups blackberries 
  • 1½ cups strawberries, hulled and cut into quarters 
  • 1 cup blueberries 
  • ¼ cup coconut sugar 
  • 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour 
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • ¾ cup old-fashioned rolled oats 
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup coconut sugar
  • ¼ cup vegan butter, softened 
  • Pinch of salt 

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place a 1-quart baking dish on a half sheet pan. 
  2. To prepare the berries, add the blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, coconut sugar, flour, lemon zest, and lemon juice to a big mixing bowl. Mix together and set aside. 
  3. To prepare the crumble, add the oats, flour, coconut sugar, butter, and salt to a small mixing bowl. Use your fingers to mix everything together. 
  4. Turn out the berries into the baking dish along with any excess berry juice. Sprinkle the crumble mixture over the top of the berries. 
  5. Bake for 30 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature. 

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame, Page Street Publishing Co. © 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden

Sarah Regan
How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden
Functional Food

What Exactly Does A Nutrition Coach Do — And Could They Help With My Health Goals?

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
What Exactly Does A Nutrition Coach Do — And Could They Help With My Health Goals?
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

You're 4 Steps Away From Never Having A Moldy Shower Curtain Again

Michael Rubino
You're 4 Steps Away From Never Having A Moldy Shower Curtain Again
Food Trends

Need Some Plant-Based Meal Inspo? Try One Of These 19 Vegan Cookbooks

Eliza Sullivan
Need Some Plant-Based Meal Inspo? Try One Of These 19 Vegan Cookbooks
Integrative Health

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine

Abby Moore
The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Watch Out For Now That Mercury's Retrograde

Sarah Regan
What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Watch Out For Now That Mercury's Retrograde
Routines

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core
Integrative Health

This Popular Herb Shows Promise In Easing Stress & Anxiousness*

Emma Loewe
This Popular Herb Shows Promise In Easing Stress & Anxiousness*
Nature

Plants Have A Lot To Teach Us: 3 Wild Lessons From The Outdoors

Emma Loewe
Plants Have A Lot To Teach Us: 3 Wild Lessons From The Outdoors
Integrative Health

Struggle With Blood Sugar Spikes? An MD Wants You To Consider This

Casey Means, M.D.
Struggle With Blood Sugar Spikes? An MD Wants You To Consider This
Routines

This 5-Minute Pilates HIIT Workout Will Build Major Strength & Heat In Your Body

Jules Bakshi & Gabi Cortez
This 5-Minute Pilates HIIT Workout Will Build Major Strength & Heat In Your Body
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/antioxidant-packed-vegan-berry-cobbler

Your article and new folder have been saved!