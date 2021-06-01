I am a huge proponent of always having a go-to dessert recipe in your back pocket, poised for any impromptu celebration. Or, in the case of something like this cobbler, a wonderful occasion to use all that seasonal fruit from the farmers market. This time of year, my eyes are always open for fresh berries, and this recipe really lets them shine.

"A crumble is like a no-nonsense pie," writes Lisa Dawn Angerame in The Vegan ABCs Cookbook, "It's just the right blend of rustic and impressive." Here, blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries come together for the ultimate triple berry mix, but there's no need to stick exactly to the recipe—in fact, Angerame encourages changing it up.

"Go with a single berry or your favorite two-berry combos," she writes. "If it's summer, you could go with stone fruits like peaches or plums. If it's winter, peel some apples or pears. The possibilities are endless."

But there are benefits to sticking with the berries: "A lot of the polyphenols come from some berries," Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. Polyphenols are one of the most abundant antioxidants in our diet and can be found in foods like berries, along with dark chocolate, onions, wine, and some herbs.

Since making this sweet treat couldn't be simpler, and there are benefits to be had, I can't really imagine a better summer dessert; can you?