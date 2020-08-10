There's something particularly special about seafood in summer, and when paired with good fresh produce, it makes for a perfect light dinner option. This taco recipe comes from the kitchen of Michael Chernow, the founder of Seamore's—a series of sustainable seafood restaurants in New York—and pairs flaky white fish with a fruity salsa in corn tortillas.

"The flavor profile of simple white fish is generally light, clean, and not overwhelming," explains Chernow, "which allows for the ability to layer flavor on top."

When it comes to picking a particular white fish, Chernow likes to look close to home: "Hake, haddock, pollock, cod, porgy, redfish, or tilefish," he explains, "these are the white fish that swim locally to New York."

When it comes to sustainable seafood, shopping locally can be a great place to start—so when making this recipe, let the salsa—a unique but tasty mix of avocado, mango, and strawberries—transport you somewhere tropical while keeping your protein local.