7 Small Ways To Be A More Helpful Spouse, From Couples' Therapists

Becoming more attuned to their everyday emotions will ensure you're helping them in the ways they need. "Pay attention to the small things your partner says about tasks that are a burden," Muñoz says.

For example, "If your partner says, I don't know how I'm going to find time to mail these letters, make a mental note of that, and do it for them," she suggests. If they get stressed out preparing a meal, chop the vegetables and measure out the ingredients for them. If they have a presentation coming up at work, agree to take the kids out for the afternoon so your spouse has uninterrupted time to prepare.

If you're not sure where you could be of the most assistance, just ask.