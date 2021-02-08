15 Small Ways To Be A Better Husband, From A Marriage Therapist

Sometimes you might think you know your spouse so well that you know how they're going to feel about any given situation. But when you assume what your spouse is thinking, it opens the doors for conflict and stress—because you may not be giving them space to tell you what's really going on in their head, and they may feel like it is your way or the highway. To avoid making assumptions, all you need to do is be curious. Ask questions, get additional information, and make sure the communication is clear between you and your spouse.