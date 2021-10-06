Vitamin D insufficiency and deficiency are rampant in this country. (In fact, almost half the population of the U.S. is insufficient and almost one-third are deficient.) We know this, we've talked about it plenty, and we've written about what you can do to tackle it. Suffice it to say, vitamin D is a big topic here at mbg, as it should be!

One piece of the vitamin D puzzle that doesn't get as much attention as it should: what mbg's director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, calls the yo-yo phenomenon. Sounds harmless (and maybe even a little fun), but, alas, it's not as cute as the moniker may have you believe. Still, the yo-yo, which refers to fluctuating vitamin D levels (in and out of a sufficient state), is quite common. Here's what you should know about why it's a problem.