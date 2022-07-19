Does Your Concealer Always Sink Into Fine Lines? This Can Help
Concealer application is a nuanced task. First, you have to find the best product, then figure out the correct amount to use, and finally, you may have to experiment to determine which blending method works for your skin.
And even if you have all of the above figured out, sometimes concealer will still settle into under-eye creases throughout the day. This can be frustrating, to say the least, so here’s one concealer hack you may not have considered yet: internal skin hydration.
How this beauty supplement helps concealer go on smoother.
First, let's talk about astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is one skin-loving ingredient that can help improve fine lines around the eyes, which can keep makeup from creasing in the first place.* Regardless of how hydrating a concealer formula may be, it's all too easy to wind up with a cakey or smudged application midday. But this potent carotenoid has the power to improve moisture levels in the skin—which, in turn, means it can aid in smooth makeup application.*
In particular, astaxanthin has been shown to improve moisture levels, especially around the eye area in studies.* After regularly taking this supplement at clinically useful doses, users have even reported their skin and makeup products go on with such ease, as the skin underneath remains dewy and even.*
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*
Another star ingredient in terms of internal skin hydration is phytoceramides, which are plant-derived, concentrated skin-critical lipids.* Ceramides naturally found in the body have been known to decrease with age, which has led to an increased presence of ceramides in healthy aging products, topical and ingestible alike.
The latter is a more recent technology, but with scientific evidence to back it up. In one randomized controlled trial, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration, and participants in another study saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*
One place to get both of these ingredients (plus more skin-loving ingredients) is mbg's cellular beauty+. This formula has been strategically designed to help reduce the size of fine lines and wrinkles, support skin hydration, promote cellular metabolism, and enhance skin photoprotection from UV rays.* In the short term, yes, it can help your makeup apply smoother—but in the long-term, it can do so much more.*
The takeaway.
Cakey, creasing concealer is no fun, and it happens to the best of us—even with creamy concealer formulas. Supporting skin hydration via phytoceramides and astaxanthin can help maintain the skin barrier and ease fine lines, which can keep concealer from creasing, and cellular beauty+ is an easy way to get both of those ingredients and more into your daily routine.* Wondering how long this supplement takes to work? We’ve covered that, too. Here’s the weekly timeline.
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*