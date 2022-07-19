Another star ingredient in terms of internal skin hydration is phytoceramides, which are plant-derived, concentrated skin-critical lipids.* Ceramides naturally found in the body have been known to decrease with age, which has led to an increased presence of ceramides in healthy aging products, topical and ingestible alike.

The latter is a more recent technology, but with scientific evidence to back it up. In one randomized controlled trial, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration, and participants in another study saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

One place to get both of these ingredients (plus more skin-loving ingredients) is mbg's cellular beauty+. This formula has been strategically designed to help reduce the size of fine lines and wrinkles, support skin hydration, promote cellular metabolism, and enhance skin photoprotection from UV rays.* In the short term, yes, it can help your makeup apply smoother—but in the long-term, it can do so much more.*