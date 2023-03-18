With my health coaching background, I know that supplements alone can't ensure great sleep. So I take sleep support+ around two hours before bedtime and always pair it with other good habits. I turn off electronics (or at least use them sparingly and on a dimmer) at around 6 p.m. and try to eat my last meal by 7. I'll put my young kids to bed and then dim the lights in my room, grab a book, turn the lights out by 9:30, and sleep away. Since taking sleep support+, I've been sleeping a good seven, sometimes eight or nine hours a night.

If I don't get a good night's sleep, it really affects me. The next day I'll be cranky, eat more and have stronger cravings, find it difficult to exercise, and feel ready for bed by 4 or 5 p.m. Now that I'm consistently waking up rested, I'm able to perform better in my workouts, eat healthier, and just maintain a good mood throughout the day. I feel more motivated and have the energy to do all the things I want to do.

I'm really grateful to have found sleep support+ and feel confident taking it night after night (I even travel with it!). And when someone comes to me looking for some help with their own sleep, I'm excited to share it with them, too.