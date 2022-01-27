In order to maintain healthy routines without becoming too rigid, I’ve learned where and how to make space for flexibility. Though my mornings typically include a walk around my neighborhood, a pot of freshly ground coffee, and a nourishing breakfast topped off with my daily multivitamin, none of these elements happen at the same time every day.

If I get a late start on my morning, I'll simply shorten my walk, or opt for a breakfast that requires less prep and clean-up. And if I get a really late start, I'll wake my body up with some energizing stretches, and save the more time-consuming movement for later.

I try to take my multivitamin following my morning meal, but in reality there's no “right” time to take one. So, if it slips my mind—as many responsibilities do in the morning—I’ll just take my capsules alongside lunch or dinner. The most important thing is that I take them with water and food (particularly some healthy fats), to encourage absorption of the water- and fat-soluble vitamins. Plus, this helps prevent that queasy feeling multivitamins can lead to sometimes.