If You Have Orange Peel Skin, You’ll Want To Start Doing This Daily 

First, let’s discuss what this skin concern looks like. Think of an orange (or any other citrus fruit) with its slightly dimpled texture—orange peel skin resembles that leathery fruit peel, with visible pores.

“Imagine skin that is thick and shiny with tiny divots in the skin," says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D. about the colloquial term. "With orange peel skin, the pores appear to be enlarged and dimpled."

While some people may just have larger pores naturally (pore size is genetic, and they don’t actually shrink), orange peel skin is often a result of collagen decline. "It's a sign of sun damage and aging. Basically, as collagen and elastin are compromised, the pores are not held closed, leaving them larger and more visible," says Morgan Rabach, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of LM Medical NYC.

That’s why orange peel skin is more common in mature skin, though it can start as early as your 20s (since that’s when your collagen levels start to diminish).