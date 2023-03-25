First and foremost: Jello skin refers to skin so chock-full of collagen that it immediately bounces back into shape (you know, just like a cube of Jello). And to achieve that Jello-like consistency, you’ll want to work on restoring your natural collagen levels.

Collagen powders (specifically hydrolyzed collagen peptides) have been clinically shown to support skin elasticity and dermal density2 and even promote the skin's hydration levels. Meaning, they can improve the thickness and texture of your skin—think less sagging, more supple.

If you’d like to purchase a new powder, check out our list of the nine best collagen supplements on the market right now, all backed by a nutrition Ph.D. You can rest assured that each one is of the highest quality and will give you the juiciest results.