As a beauty director, I believe exfoliation is an important part of any beauty routine—so long as you’re doing it correctly. And since exfoliation is such a sensorial pleasure, I often find people can’t help but over-do it. I’d put myself into that camp: When I find a new buffing scrub that I love, I have to stop myself from lapping it up. (For what it’s worth: I have very sensitive skin and can’t tolerate much exfoliation to begin with.) And when exfoliation becomes too frequent, it can actually make skin rougher than it was before.

Over-exfoliation breaks up the skin barrier, which is responsible for keeping skin hydrated, supple, and healthy. When it’s compromised, folks usually experience irritation, patchy texture, and even signs of premature aging such as fine lines.

That was quite the preamble, but it brings me to what I want to share here. If you find that your exfoliation habit doesn’t seem to be working (i.e. you see rough patches, dry skin, fine lines, and bumpy texture), it may be a sign that you’re not exfoliating correctly.

Here, a tip that can be a total game changer.