See, your hair is made up of keratin, a protein consisting of about 18 amino acids1 —including cysteine, proline, and glycine. In order to support the protein found in hair, you should be getting your daily fill from food.

The current Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. However, many nutrition experts see that as a minimum, and recommend going beyond the RDA2 , increasing protein intake to closer to 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight (roughly 110 to 120 grams a day).

Let's be honest—getting this much protein isn't always easy. You'll want to prioritize animal products like poultry, lean meat, and fish, as well as plant-based ingredients like chickpeas, lentils, and beans.

Do your best to prioritize protein intake in the morning with a satiating breakfast. But if you're not one to reach for protein-dense foods in the morning, you may consider adding a supplement (like collagen or protein powder) to your routine.

Collagen is a worthy contender—it supports overall protein intake while providing skin and gut support. You can easily add a scoop of collagen powder to your coffee to boost your morning protein intake, whip it up in a smoothie, or incorporate it into whatever else fits your fancy.

While hair does not contain collagen (like the skin does), collagen peptides can provide your diet with more amino acids. Those amino acids can then be turned into keratin to form healthy hair at the follicle. Additionally, it can support scalp health and buffer against follicle irritation.

In short: Yes, collagen powder can help you reach your hair goals this year. Here's a list of the nine best options on the market, all backed by a nutrition Ph.D., if you're looking for a new blend.