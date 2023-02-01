Wait, Are Wrinkle Supplements A Real Thing? Here's What Research Shows
Prioritizing hydration in your skin care regimen is a must—even if you don't have traditionally dry skin. Not only will this ensure your skin looks dewy and fresh, but it will also encourage healthier skin aging (read: fewer fine lines and wrinkles).
However, not many people know this hydration-enhancing hack: Ingest ceramides. Here, we'll walk you through what research says about supplementing with this ingredient and what to expect when you commit to it. Let's dive in, shall we?
How ingesting ceramides can ease wrinkles.*
First things first: What are ceramides? "Ceramides on a basic level are intercellular lipids housed in the uppermost layer of skin cells and are crucial for skin barrier function," clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline once said about the ingredient. She describes ceramides as the "glue" that holds together the skin barrier.
The skin barrier, with the help of topical ceramides, "works as a guard to keep moisture inside the skin and environmental stressors like irritants, allergens, and microbes outside of the skin," Koestline explains. In short: If your skin won't stay moisturized, you may want to consider supplying it with ceramides.
Of course, using ceramides in creams and serums is great, but you can also ingest them as plant-sourced ceramides, also known as phytoceramides. Not sure where to find them? Start with mbg cellular beauty+.
This powerhouse skin supplement includes phytoceramides (as Ceramosides® in our formula), which have been clinically shown to reduce wrinkles after only 15 days, with even greater benefits after eight weeks.1*
But this isn't just a stand-alone ceramide supplement—cellular beauty+ contains plenty more skin-loving nutrients, such as astaxanthin. This antioxidant has also been clinically shown to improve skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness2 after six to eight weeks.*
What's more, astaxanthin (as AstaReal®, the premium algal-sourced form in our formula) has been shown to reduce fine lines and age spots2 after six to 16 weeks.*
So let's circle back: Are wrinkle supplements a real thing? Well, no supplement is going to magically clear deep-set wrinkles in seconds. However, Ceramosides® and AstaReal® have evidence to back up their ability to reduce fine lines, which is pretty impressive.*
The takeaway.
While supplements may not provide instant results, some ingredients such as Ceramosides® and AstaReal® have been shown to improve their appearance over time.* You can find both in mindbodygreen's cellular beauty+. And believe it or not, our star formula contains even more healthy aging ingredients—all of which you can find here, along with a timeline of what to expect.
