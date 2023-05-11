Until recently, I was pretty much the poster child for cranky mornings, grogginess, and sleep inertia. Try as I might, I could never seem to figure out how people woke up with energy and felt alert. But finally, after literal years of trial and error, I've nailed down my five go-to's for waking up ready to tackle the day.

The best part? They all happen to be backed by science, research, and sleep experts. Here's what's been working for me–it might just work for you, too.