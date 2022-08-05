Maintaining healthy collagen production in the skin is especially important for anyone in or past their mid-20s, as your natural production begins to slowly decline with age from that point on. And while you can always opt for hydrolyzed collagen peptides to help promote your body's natural production of collagen, grocery staples like eggs are a great way to support those levels, too.* (And if you can't tolerate eggs, don't worry: There are plenty of other tasty and nutritious foods that support collagen production.)

Bowe specifically touts egg whites, but we can't ignore the benefits of the yolk, too. After all, as brain health expert Max Lugavere once said on the mindbodygreen podcast: "I actually think it's really useful to have whole eggs as well as pure egg whites." Specifically, eggs are rich in choline, the precursor chemical for acetylcholine, one of the most fundamental neurotransmitters.

But the best part about this breakfast item? You can add it to countless breakfast recipes, if you are one to switch up your morning dish. Here are a few of our favorite ways to incorporate eggs in the morning: