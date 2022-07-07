Why you should start taking collagen supplements in your 20s. 

You may think ignorance is bliss, but when it comes to skin care, addressing potential concerns early on is key. That said, you should know that your natural collagen production begins to slow down around the age of 20—so experts say to start supplementing ASAP.

Research indicates that once someone hits a certain point in their 20s, some earlier and some later, their natural collagen production will begin to decrease by 1% each year. And once people hit menopause, they experience a 30% drop in collagen in the first five years, with a 2% dip every year after that. When this process begins will vary depending on genetics, but nobody is exempt from aging skin.

Your body naturally balances collagen production and degradation, but the balance shifts with age. "When we are young, our bodies produce more collagen than we break down. That balance tips the wrong way with age since tissue regeneration decreases,” Gary Goldenberg, M.D., previously told mbg.