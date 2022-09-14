 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Derms, Plastic Surgeons & Dietitians Call This Supplement A Winner For Youthful Skin

Derms, Plastic Surgeons & Dietitians Call This Supplement A Winner For Youthful Skin

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Derms, Plastic Surgeons & Dietitians Call This Supplement A Winner For Dewy Skin

Image by Fleur Kaan / Unsplash

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 14, 2022 — 9:31 AM

To truly achieve skin longevity, you need to approach skin health from multiple angles, both topical and internal. A lit from within glow starts from within, doesn’t it? That being said, make sure your hydration levels are up to par and fill your plate with tons of antioxidant-rich, skin loving foods—and if you need an extra nudge in the nutrition department, perhaps look to beauty supplements

Collagen, in particular, comes highly recommended by derms, plastic surgeons, and nutritionists. It serves up quite the well-rounded beauty ritual, and below, the experts explain why you should make it a daily habit. 

How collagen can promote youthful skin.

"Traditional doctors will tell you that when you ingest collagen, your stomach acids will break it down, and it doesn't do anything," holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., says on the mindbodygreen podcast. "But there are studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals that do show that people who do take collagen supplements have an increase in the collagen content of their skin. And this is a direct correlation of ingesting collagen supplements."* 

Specifically, hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen and other compounds that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.* "There are also studies that do show that people who take collagen supplements do appear to have skin that is more hydrated, has less wrinkles, and looks more youthful,"* notes Youn. Take this 2019 review of oral collagen's effects on the skin, for example, which showed that collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture.* 

And there’s plenty more research where that came from. In fact, board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., recently declared on the Healthier Together podcast that collectively, "the science behind collagen would put some of these other trendy skin care ingredients everyone talks about all the time to shame." If you take it consistently over time, “you can absolutely see a difference in your skin," she adds. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(118)
beauty & gut collagen+

Of course, not all collagen supplements are created equal. You’ll want to find a powder with an clean, high-quality formula and effective dose—like mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen, which contains 17.7 grams of bovine collagen peptides (the premium grass-fed, pasture-raised variety), plus seven other unique bioactives to bolster collagen's actions (including beauty-centric players like hyaluronic acid, biotin, and vitamins C and E).*

It has earned plenty of expert stamps of approval, including registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, RDN: “Since incorporating it into my diet, my hair is shiny as ever, my skin feels more hydrated and firm, and my nails are strong and not breaking as easily,”* she writes in a review. “Plus, as someone who has experienced gut issues, I feel good knowing that collagen is beneficial for my gut health, too.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

We cannot say enough good things about collagen—and neither can the beauty experts. So long as you snag a science-backed, high-quality formula, taking collagen can seriously enhance your glow. Stir it into your coffee each morning, and say hello to bouncy, Jello skin.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(118)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(118)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Reviewers Are Ditching Their BB Cream For A Naked Face Thanks To This Product

Hannah Frye
Reviewers Are Ditching Their BB Cream For A Naked Face Thanks To This Product
Home

Get More Life Out Of Your Mattress With These Flippable Models

Brittany Loggins
Get More Life Out Of Your Mattress With These Flippable Models
Integrative Health

You’ve Heard Of Blue Light Glasses, But What About Blue Light Contacts?

Morgan Chamberlain
You’ve Heard Of Blue Light Glasses, But What About Blue Light Contacts?
Integrative Health

You're Not Reaping All The Benefits Of Ginger Unless You Take It In This Form

Sarah Regan
You're Not Reaping All The Benefits Of Ginger Unless You Take It In This Form
Home

Green Thumbs Agree: These Are The 15 Absolute Best Houseplants For Beginners

Emma Loewe
Green Thumbs Agree: These Are The 15 Absolute Best Houseplants For Beginners
Functional Food

Study Finds 41 "Powerhouse" Fruits & Veggies — These Shocking Picks Made The Cut

Jamie Schneider
Study Finds 41 "Powerhouse" Fruits & Veggies — These Shocking Picks Made The Cut
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The One Supplement Helping People Relax After Years Of Stressing

Emma Loewe
The One Supplement Helping People Relax After Years Of Stressing
Integrative Health

A Psychiatrist's Tip For Quickly Falling Back Asleep When You Wake Up At Night

Ellen Vora, M.D.
A Psychiatrist's Tip For Quickly Falling Back Asleep When You Wake Up At Night
Spirituality

How Knowing Your Human Design "Type" Can Help You Reach Your Fullest Potential

Sarah Regan
How Knowing Your Human Design "Type" Can Help You Reach Your Fullest Potential
Beauty

This One Common Mistake Can Be A Huge Source Of Skin Aging

Hannah Frye
This One Common Mistake Can Be A Huge Source Of Skin Aging
Integrative Health

Sleep Experts Reveal A Huge Red Flag About Melatonin Supplements

Emma Loewe
Sleep Experts Reveal A Huge Red Flag About Melatonin Supplements
Integrative Health

Try One Of These At-Home Fertility Tests To Better Understand Your Hormone Levels

Jamey Powell
Try One Of These At-Home Fertility Tests To Better Understand Your Hormone Levels
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-collagen-can-promote-youthful-skin-from-a-trio-of-experts
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!