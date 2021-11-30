 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Building A Pillow Fort Can Actually Help You Sleep Better (Swear!)

Building A Pillow Fort Can Actually Help You Sleep Better (Swear!)

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor

Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman Sleeping Against Pillows

Image by superpeet / iStock

November 30, 2021 — 12:02 PM

We’ve discussed a wealth of sleep hacks here at mbg. From magnesium-rich bedtime snacks, to lighting tricks, to tried-and-true sleep rituals—we are certainly no strangers to sleep hygiene around here, and we’re pretty much game for anything. So trust us when we say: We have never heard a sleep tip like Thatcher Wine's before. Sure, the author, entrepreneur, and cancer survivor leans on a few traditional techniques—he avoids late-night heavy meals, keeps his room pitch dark, and leans on sleep-supporting supplements*—but his go-to hack for high-quality sleep has left us floored. 

“I'm a grown adult, and I love my pillow fort,” he says on the mindbodygreen podcast. 

How pillow forts can support your sleep. 

OK, technically, Wine’s fort may look a little subtler than the grand castles of your childhood. It’s more like he cocoons himself into bed each night: “I have super heavy pillows that wedge me in on both sides [of my bed], one under my knees, and then lighter, softer pillows under my head,” he says. 

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(196)
sleep support+

Wine didn’t mention this exactly, but we’d assume he relies on this pillow fort to help him sleep on his back—this sleep position allows the spine to be aligned and supported, which is the optimal posture for deep, uninterrupted sleep. "A strong sleep posture allows these natural curves to be maintained throughout the night: no crunching at your neck, no sagging of your lower back, no torquing of your middle back,” board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., once told us about the sleep position. "For these curves to fall naturally during sleep, the whole body must be supported," he adds. Like, say, with a fortress of pillows. 

That said, you can achieve spinal alignment sleeping on your side—you just may need an adequately supportive pillow that can adjust to the shape of your head, neck, and shoulder. In addition to a pillow under your head, experts recommend placing one between your knees to ensure your lower spine isn't twisted and one next to you to rest your top arm on—so your shoulders aren't twisting or crouching in a way that could leave you with a neck kink. Regardless, you might not want to sleep on your stomach if you can help it, as your head is likely cranked to one side, which puts stress on the ligaments of the neck. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Whether you’re partial to the fetal position or laying on your back, your pillows can play a significant role in spinal alignment—which will not only make you feel better during the day (i.e., less sore and creaky) but help you achieve more restful sleep at night. Sure, it’s not exactly like the pillow fort you might have built as a kid—but doesn’t it make the sleep tip sound a bit more fun? 

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(196)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(196)
sleep support+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The One Immune-Supporting Strategy mbg Experts & Staffers Swear By*

Kristine Thomason
The One Immune-Supporting Strategy mbg Experts & Staffers Swear By*
Mental Health

I Thought My Symptoms Pointed To Depression — Then I Discovered This Diagnosis

Alexandra D'Elia, R.D., CDN, RDN
I Thought My Symptoms Pointed To Depression — Then I Discovered This Diagnosis
Beauty

This Quick Facial Massage Can Lift The Eye Area & Reduce Puffiness

Jamie Schneider
This Quick Facial Massage Can Lift The Eye Area & Reduce Puffiness
Routines

This 5-Minute Core Workout Is A Perfect Exercise Snack When You're Short On Time

Janeil Mason, M.S.
This 5-Minute Core Workout Is A Perfect Exercise Snack When You're Short On Time
Love

I'm A Couples' Therapist & This Is Why Your Communication Skills Aren't Working

Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
I'm A Couples' Therapist & This Is Why Your Communication Skills Aren't Working
Beauty

I'm An Integrative Derm & These Are The Best Skin Care Tips I Learned From Mom

Alexandra Engler
I'm An Integrative Derm & These Are The Best Skin Care Tips I Learned From Mom
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Yikes, Do You Bite Your Nails? Here's How Derms Say You Can Break The Habit

Alexandra Engler
Yikes, Do You Bite Your Nails? Here's How Derms Say You Can Break The Habit
Functional Food

I’m An Integrative Dietitian & I Always Keep These Superfoods In My Kitchen

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
I’m An Integrative Dietitian & I Always Keep These Superfoods In My Kitchen
Beauty

From Traveling Tips To Layering: All Your Winter Retinol Questions, Answered

Jamie Schneider
From Traveling Tips To Layering: All Your Winter Retinol Questions, Answered
Recipes

This Easy One-Pan Veggie Dish Is The Perfect Healthy Post-Holiday Meal

Eliza Sullivan
This Easy One-Pan Veggie Dish Is The Perfect Healthy Post-Holiday Meal
Sex

What Exactly Is Sex Therapy, Anyway? Here's What Happens In A Session

Farrah Daniel
What Exactly Is Sex Therapy, Anyway? Here's What Happens In A Session
Home

This Horticulture Expert's Tips Will Turn Anyone Into A Green Thumb

Emma Loewe
This Horticulture Expert's Tips Will Turn Anyone Into A Green Thumb
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-building-pillow-forts-can-help-support-your-sleep
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!