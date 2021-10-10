Found: This Is The Best Sleep Position For Deep, Uninterrupted Rest

As Bhopal tells mbg, this is going to be different for everyone. What really matters is finding a position that's most comfortable for you that allows the spine to be aligned and supported, she says.

And according to Breus, this comes down to sleep posture more than your actual sleeping position. When lying down, your spine should follow its natural curves at the neck, the middle back, and the low back, he explains. "For these curves to fall naturally during sleep, the whole body must be supported," he adds.

Typically, this is most easily achieved by lying on your back or your side. Sleeping on your stomach, Breus adds, doesn't usually allow for spinal alignment.