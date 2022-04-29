The Subtle Sign That A Couple's Relationship May Be In Trouble

Body language can be extremely telling, but there's also certainly room for miscommunication. For instance, you may not realize you're exhibiting negative body language, or your partner may misinterpret your body language.

As Earnshaw suggests, it's never a bad idea to check in with your partner about how they are feeling during your conversations, "to ensure that what you're trying to express through your body is landing the right way." If the roles are reversed, and you're thrown by their body language, you can tell them that you sense through their body language that they're upset, ask them if that's accurate, and also ask what it is they need in that moment.

You can also both work on displaying more positive body language in moments of tension, in order to help you both stay mindful, present, and open to each other. For example, research has shown hugging your partner can help soften the negative impacts of a big argument.

But just keep in mind, if a ton of negative body language is present alongside some of the Gottman's other indicators for an impending breakup, you may want to take a closer look at what your relationship needs to shift to a better place—or whether this relationship is truly serving you.