The truth is, no matter how many eye creams and "anti-aging" skin care products you use, you can't get around the need for a holistic approach: You need to be consistent with your skin care, get sleep, eat well, wear SPF daily, avoid stressors, and be smart about the sun. (Yes, 90% of visible skin aging can be attributed to sun exposure1 , thanks to free radicals.) That's because all of these habits can contribute to free radical exposure.