Science continues to confirm something humans have intuitively known for quite some time: Being in nature is good for our health.

And while the effect of green and blue spaces on our mental well-being, sleep health, and cognitive function have been established for some time now, scientists have recently started investigating how environmental factors directly impact vitamin D status.

In a new Environment International (EI) study, scientists in China examined the correlation between residential greenness, air pollution, UV radiation, and vitamin D levels in adults over the age of 65. Using data from the 2012 and 2014 Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey and environmental exposure measurements from the same years, they found that the health of our environment does, indeed, play a role in our vitamin D status.