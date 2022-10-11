 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
How Air Pollution, Sunshine & Residential Greenness Impact Your Vitamin D Status

How Air Pollution, Sunshine & Residential Greenness Impact Your Vitamin D Status

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
black woman stretching on a bench for her exercise

Image by Ryan J. Lane / iStock

October 11, 2022 — 9:34 AM

Science continues to confirm something humans have intuitively known for quite some time: Being in nature is good for our health. 

And while the effect of green and blue spaces on our mental well-being, sleep health, and cognitive function have been established for some time now, scientists have recently started investigating how environmental factors directly impact vitamin D status. 

In a new Environment International (EI) study, scientists in China examined the correlation between residential greenness, air pollution, UV radiation, and vitamin D levels in adults over the age of 65. Using data from the 2012 and 2014 Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey and environmental exposure measurements from the same years, they found that the health of our environment does, indeed, play a role in our vitamin D status.

How the environment impacts vitamin D status.

Both air pollution and vitamin D deficiency (VDD) are global issues. In the U.S., VDD impacts 29% of adults and another 41% are vitamin D insufficient. According to the European Journal of Endocrinology, VDD affects 30–60% of the population in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe and up to 80% of the population in Middle East countries (where air pollution is far more prevalent).

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(69)
vitamin D3 potency+

During the Environment International study, residential greenness (i.e., the amount of natural vegetation surrounding a person’s home) was found to decrease the likelihood of VDD.

UV radiation was also found to decrease the likelihood of VDD. And while it’s true that increasing your sunlight exposure can raise your vitamin D levels, there are many other factors at play—such as age, sex, skin tone, latitude, climate, season, and time spent outside with skin exposed. 

Evidence the vitamin D endocrine system (VDES), which modulates vitamin D skin synthesis and metabolism, is affected by exposure to environmental chemicals and air pollution. Air pollutants—specifically, PM2.5 (inhalable air pollutants that can travel deeply into your lungs) and ozone (O3)—were found to increase the likelihood of VDD during the EI study. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to achieve vitamin D sufficiency, no matter where you live.

Sunshine isn’t a reliable source of vitamin D for most people in most climates around the world. Food isn’t a great solution either, considering vitamin D is found in minimal amounts in most dietary sources.

The truth is this: Supplementation is the most efficient way to reach healthy vitamin D status.* That said, not all vitamin D supplements are created equal.

Look for a daily supplement with a high-potency dose (5,000 IU) of vitamin D3 (not D2) and built-in healthy fats (for optimal absorption). mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ has you covered on all accounts.

The takeaway.

Vitamin D deficiency is a global problem, and environmental health impacts healthy vitamin D status. According to a new study from Environment International on older adults in China, the likelihood of VDD is negatively correlated with residential greenness and UV radiation, but positively correlated with air pollution.

To ensure your vitamin D status reaches and sustains sufficiency no matter where you live, consider taking a quality, high-potency vitamin D supplement like mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(69)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(69)
vitamin D3 potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

A Functional Medicine Expert Puts This One Ingredient In Her Smoothie Every Day

Hannah Frye
A Functional Medicine Expert Puts This One Ingredient In Her Smoothie Every Day
Integrative Health

Finally: A Sleep Supplement That Won't Leave You "Tired Yet Wired"

Sarah Regan
Finally: A Sleep Supplement That Won't Leave You "Tired Yet Wired"
Spirituality

How You Can Actually Learn To Choose Love Over Fear

Sarah Regan
How You Can Actually Learn To Choose Love Over Fear
Beauty

This Is The Truth About Facial Toners, From Dermatologists

Hannah Frye
This Is The Truth About Facial Toners, From Dermatologists
Recovery

6 Best Compression Boots To Speed Up Recovery After A Tough Workout (Or Workday)

Josey Murray
6 Best Compression Boots To Speed Up Recovery After A Tough Workout (Or Workday)
Spirituality

Yep, 1122 Is An Angel Number — Here's What It Means When You See It

Sarah Regan
Yep, 1122 Is An Angel Number — Here's What It Means When You See It
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Travel

For Ecotourism, There's No Place Better Than Costa Rica

Alexandra Engler
For Ecotourism, There's No Place Better Than Costa Rica
Recovery

How To Pick The Best Massage Chair, According To A Massage Therapist

Kelsea Samson
How To Pick The Best Massage Chair, According To A Massage Therapist
Beauty

This Pro Esthetician Shares Her Iconic Secret Beauty Habit + A $5 Fave

Hannah Frye
This Pro Esthetician Shares Her Iconic Secret Beauty Habit + A $5 Fave
Beauty

Struggling With Hair Shedding? This Common Ingredient May Be To Blame

Alexandra Engler
Struggling With Hair Shedding? This Common Ingredient May Be To Blame
Home

The 7 Best Mattresses For Scoliosis That Actually Support Your Spine

Jamey Powell
The 7 Best Mattresses For Scoliosis That Actually Support Your Spine
Personal Growth

This Simple Advice Completely Changed The Way I Set Boundaries At Work

Melissa Urban
This Simple Advice Completely Changed The Way I Set Boundaries At Work
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-air-pollution-and-residential-greenness-impact-your-vitamin-d-status-and-longevity
vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!