This contributes to the growing body of research supporting the fact that time in nature is really important to overall health, with previous studies showing that connecting with the outdoors can reduce anxiousness and stress, and even help prevent premature death.

And while you may not need science to justify your love for the beach, studies like this can help incentivize policy. The more clear the health benefits of blue space, the more inclined policymakers will be to implement programs that make it accessible to the masses—especially those who live in urban areas.

"According to the United Nations," Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, a researcher in the study, says, "55% of the global population now lives in cities. It is crucial to identify and enhance elements that improve our health—such as blue spaces—so that we can create healthier, more sustainable and more liveable cities."

Not only are more and more people living in urban places, but humans deal with a tremendous amount of stress nowadays. So if you are lucky enough to have access to the water, be sure to put this research to the test and visit it as often as you can, even if it's just for a few minutes (while still practicing safe social distancing, of course). Doing so might pay dividends for your stress levels and overall mood.