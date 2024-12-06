Here's where autophagy comes into play: Autophagy is a cellular recycling process that uses these waste products as fuel in the absence of other forms of fuel (like food). "By removing this from the cell, it causes the cell to function more efficiently, and essentially, more youthfully," notes Youn. "That's where intermittent fasting can really come into play." Now, there is some debate about what hour of fasting autophagy kicks in (most experts believe it happens around the 17-hour mark), but even a daily 12-hour fast has health benefits.