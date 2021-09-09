mindbodygreen

Beauty
I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Biggest Bang For Your Buck For Youthful Skin

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Biggest Bang For Your Buck For Youthful Skin

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Biggest Bang For Your Buck For Youthful Skin

Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy

September 9, 2021 — 23:33 PM

Considering holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., has a personal goal to keep patients out of the operating room, it should come as no surprise that his No. 1 tip for looking more youthful actually doesn’t include going under the knife. Still, we were left slack-jawed when he revealed this oh-so-special skin care tip on the mindbodygreen podcast. You see, Youn’s top “treatment” for youthful skin is not a high-tech cosmetic procedure, not even a product of any kind.

“The biggest bang for your buck if you want to look better? Intermittent fasting,” he declares. 

The link between IF and youthful skin.

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
cellular beauty+

Specifically, intermittent fasting can trigger autophagy, a “self-cleaning” process that clears out old, damaged cells and proteins to make room for new, healthy ones. And autophagy comes with loads of purported benefits, including enhanced brain health, blood sugar control, longevity—and, yep, glowing skin. 

See, your skin cells also respond to this renewal process: When autophagy is kicked on, dull, damaged cells are replaced by younger ones (and younger, spry cells appear brighter). Consider board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., another expert on board: “Fasting not only reboots the gut microbiome, which helps [support a balanced inflammatory response] and improve skin health, but it also stimulates autophagy, our cells' self-cleansing process that breaks down and recycles damaged molecules and cellular organelles, which contributes to cell longevity,” she once shared with mbg. 

Perhaps this goes without saying, but you can’t only fast your way to a youthful, bright complexion. Yes, autophagy does have potential skin care benefits, but it’s not the only way to tend to your skin. Think of IF as a boost you can throw in once in a while (and only if you're able—remember, fasting isn’t for everyone). “If you combine clean skin care products with the right diet, and autophagy [with] intermittent fasting, you are going great guns at trying to get yourself as youthful as possible,” says Youn. 

Advertisement

How long should you fast?

The right fasting intervals differ for everyone. Youn personally sticks to an eight-hour eating window (sometimes called 16:8 intermittent fasting). “I try to keep it very simple,” he notes, encouraging everyone to concoct their own personal plan. So if you need to bump up your eating window to 12 hours? By all means. 

Intermittent fasting, should you choose to partake, is all about what works for your own body’s needs. That being said, make sure to always listen to your body’s cues during your fast, and always consult a professional before embarking. 

The takeaway. 

According to Youn, intermittent fasting can trigger autophagy, which can spark cell renewal and help you maintain a bright, dewy complexion. While IF isn’t for everyone—especially those with certain medical conditions or a history of disordered eating—if it works for you, you may be able to reap some skin care benefits.

cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
cellular beauty+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

I'm A PhD & RD: These Skin-Healthy Vitamins Are Often Missed In The U.S. Diet

Jamie Schneider
I'm A PhD & RD: These Skin-Healthy Vitamins Are Often Missed In The U.S. Diet
Beauty

I Have Sparse, Fine Brows: This Is The *Only* Product That Helps Them Look Full

Jamie Schneider
I Have Sparse, Fine Brows: This Is The *Only* Product That Helps Them Look Full
Functional Food

Bored With Kale? Try These Nutrient Powerhouse Leafy Greens Instead

Lauren Paige Richeson
Bored With Kale? Try These Nutrient Powerhouse Leafy Greens Instead
Integrative Health

Did You Know There Are 4 Stages Of A Cold? Here's When You're Most Contagious

Lindsay Boyers
Did You Know There Are 4 Stages Of A Cold? Here's When You're Most Contagious
Spirituality

What To Expect For The Rest Of September, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
What To Expect For The Rest Of September, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Integrative Health

5 Steps To Build A Successful Wellness Business, From A Celeb Nutrition Expert

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
5 Steps To Build A Successful Wellness Business, From A Celeb Nutrition Expert
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This 5-Ingredient Frittata Costs Less Than A Dollar Per Serving

Eliza Sullivan
This 5-Ingredient Frittata Costs Less Than A Dollar Per Serving
Women's Health

Eating This Fruit Daily May Promote Better Health For Women (Nope, Not Apples)

Eliza Sullivan
Eating This Fruit Daily May Promote Better Health For Women (Nope, Not Apples)
Integrative Health

This One Habit May Be The Key To Sustaining A Healthy Diet (Hint: We All Do It)

Sarah Regan
This One Habit May Be The Key To Sustaining A Healthy Diet (Hint: We All Do It)
Integrative Health

This Is The *One* Animal Protein That Doesn't Affect The Longevity Gene

Jamie Schneider
This Is The *One* Animal Protein That Doesn't Affect The Longevity Gene
Integrative Health

A Neuroscientist's No. 1 Tip For Increasing Focus & Brain Functioning

Wendy A. Suzuki, PhD
A Neuroscientist's No. 1 Tip For Increasing Focus & Brain Functioning
Integrative Health

Can Stress Actually Make You Sick? Here's What 4 Different MDs Have To Say

Lindsay Boyers
Can Stress Actually Make You Sick? Here's What 4 Different MDs Have To Say
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/link-between-intermittent-fasting-and-youthful-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!