Previously, I explained how you can help your skin recoup after holiday festivities. As a recap: When you're stressed, traveling, playing with your skin care products, eating differently, and switching up your sleep schedule—all of those things can show up in your skin, especially if yours is easily irritated and sensitive to even the most mild of lifestyle adjustments. (Raises hand!).

That begs the question: Can you do anything to stop this from happening in the first place? Sure there is! You just have to be mindful of what your skin reacts to, and make adjustments accordingly.

But before we begin, I want to say up top that it is the holiday season after all. So take some of these suggestions with a grain of salt. Sure, it's good practice to eat healthy and get enough sleep no matter what—but if you take this time to enjoy foods you may not otherwise or stay up later chatting with your loved ones and then sleeping in? Well, perhaps a little skin hiccup or two is worth it. (And again, you can always course correct after-the-fact with these tips.)

So enjoy your holiday season, in whatever way that looks like for you this year. And if you feel the need, make skin care adjustments as you see fit, while keeping the below in mind as possible irritants.