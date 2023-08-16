As a refresher, the luteal phase is the time of your menstrual cycle that begins after ovulation and lasts until you start your period. During this phase, progesterone levels are peaking as your uterus prepares for the implantation of an embryo and pregnancy—and this is also the time when many women experience PMS symptoms.

As triple-board-certified OB/GYN Anna Cabeca, D.O., previously wrote for mindbodygreen, some women will feel PMS symptoms during the luteal phase, especially if there are lower than optimal progesterone levels. "Some may even experience symptoms of premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), so we're talking anxiety and depression, bloating, water retention, some brain fog, memory loss, mood swings, sleep disturbance, and a decrease in libido," she says.

And if that wasn't enough, it's not uncommon for skin to feel more oily during this phase, too. As registered dietitian-nutritionist and fertility expert Lauren Manaker, M.S., RDN, tells mindbodygreen, "During this phase, it is true that sebum production can ramp up, thanks to an increase in progesterone. This change can lead to people appearing more 'oily.'"

And according to her, while there are certain healthy "oily" foods that can actually help during your luteal phase, you'll want to avoid the processed stuff. "Deep fried foods, which tend to be oily, can be limited during this phase to support hormonal health," Manaker explains.

Cabeca echoes this point, previously writing that blood-sugar balance is especially important during this phase. "To keep your blood sugar balanced, you'll want to be careful taking in any additional glucose or carbohydrates until the last few days of your cycle—i.e., before your period starts," she says.