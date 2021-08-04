6 Herbs & Flowers To Grow At Home For Bartender-Level Cocktails

You know the feeling: The end of the day rolls around and you're craving a fancy beverage—only to realize you're missing a key ingredient, the fresh herbs!

Growing your own herbs and flowers can help you bring all your cocktail or mocktail dreams to life, any time. Starting an at-home garden will also save you plastic packaging waste, help you cut down on food waste (because using up a grocery store bunch quick enough can be a challenge), and give you control over how your food is grown.

Bonus points, it's easier to do than you think: here are some of the best low-maintenance plants for your indoor or outdoor bartender's garden, plus some starter recipes to stir, shake, or steep them into.