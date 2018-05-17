This Matcha Mojito Is Going To Be THE Drink Of Summer

It's no secret that we're obsessed with matcha here at mbg—so when we stumbled upon this matcha mojito at NYC matcha hot spot Matchaful, we knew we'd found the drink of summer. The combination of fresh mint leaves (great for soothing your stomach and eliminating bloat), lime juice (proved in studies to improve heart health), and matcha, which boosts energy and helps with anxiety, is bright green and both refreshing and vegetal. It's sweetened with just a touch of maple syrup, which keeps it vegan and adds a caramel undertone.

We convinced the women of Matchaful to share the recipe, so you can try it at home. Feel free to make it with or without the alcohol!