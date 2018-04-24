We Asked Dietitians What Tea Was Healthiest & These Were Their Top Picks

The bioactive compounds found in green tea are called catechins, and they are what fuel the metabolic health benefits and antioxidant activity of this powerful drink. The most powerful catechin is epigallocatechin gallate, otherwise known as EGCG. There is so much research to support that green tea provides health benefits beyond basic nutrition that it is deemed a "functional food." In addition to lowering inflammation, supporting optimal liver detoxification, and reducing the risk of cancer, research also demonstrates that green tea has a favorable impact on fasting glucose control. So many amazing benefits! I always recommend purchasing organic green tea to reduce toxic exposure.

—Brigid Titgemeier, R.D., founder of Being Brigid and Next Great Nutritionist winner