Full moons are considered a potent symbol of culmination. In the case of the Harvest Moon, you can think of it as a literal time to harvest—your goals, your ambitions, your power.

This year's Harvest Moon falls into the sign of Aries, the fiery ram. mbg's resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, advise harnessing its energy by taking action to revolutionize your world, letting go of what isn't serving you, and taking steps toward that which is. This is also a powerful time to voice your intentions and ask the universe what you want.

You can also use Thursday as a time to enjoy a full moon circle with your (socially distant) community, cleanse your crystals, or do another full moon ritual that leaves you feeling empowered. And since there's another full moon coming on Halloween, get ready to do it all again at the end of the month.

However you choose to honor this Harvest Moon, we'll be with you feeling into its bright energy as the last lingering signs of summer fade into fall, and October begins.