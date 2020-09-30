Tonight's Harvest Moon Is Exceptionally Powerful — Here's Why & What To Do
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
We're gearing up for a spooky October this year, with full moons falling on the first and last days of the month. The first of which—a Harvest Moon—is coming this Thursday. Here, we explain what the Harvest Moon is all about and what you can do to harness its powerful energy.
How can I see the Harvest Moon?
First things first—the Harvest Moon will be peaking in skies at 5 p.m. EDT on October 1, so look out for it on Thursday night.
Why is it called the Harvest Moon?
Every year, the moon that falls closest to the autumn equinox in the northern hemisphere is referred to as the Harvest Moon. During this time of year, the moon seems to shine extra bright near the horizon just after sunset, offering up a bit of extended light into the evening. This has long provided farmers with more light to harvest their summer crops, which is where it gets the name "Harvest Moon." This is also the time of year when farmers harvest the last of their crops in preparation for winter.
Interestingly, this means that unlike other moons like the Strawberry Moon or Wolf Moon, the Harvest Moon isn't associated with one particular month. In fact, the Harvest Moon is technically more likely to fall on September's full moon, the Full Corn Moon, than October's.
How to get the most of the full moon.
Full moons are considered a potent symbol of culmination. In the case of the Harvest Moon, you can think of it as a literal time to harvest—your goals, your ambitions, your power.
This year's Harvest Moon falls into the sign of Aries, the fiery ram. mbg's resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, advise harnessing its energy by taking action to revolutionize your world, letting go of what isn't serving you, and taking steps toward that which is. This is also a powerful time to voice your intentions and ask the universe what you want.
You can also use Thursday as a time to enjoy a full moon circle with your (socially distant) community, cleanse your crystals, or do another full moon ritual that leaves you feeling empowered. And since there's another full moon coming on Halloween, get ready to do it all again at the end of the month.
However you choose to honor this Harvest Moon, we'll be with you feeling into its bright energy as the last lingering signs of summer fade into fall, and October begins.
