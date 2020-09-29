Set yourself to beast mode! On Thursday, October 1 (at 5:05 p.m. EDT), the 2020 Aries full moon, the first since the equinox, blazes into this assertive sign. Declare your intentions and make a game-changing move.

If you've been hustling toward a dream, you can claim your place in the winner's circle. Here are seven tips for unleashing your fierceness during the energetic 2020 Aries full moon/Harvest Moon.

This full moon is also a rare blue moon because October 2020 will be bookended by two full moons, on October 1 and October 31 (yes, Halloween...how 2020 is that?).