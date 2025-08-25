Hair oiling, at its root, is an ancient Ayurvedic technique used to encourage hair growth and tend to the scalp while simultaneously providing a few mindful moments. "There is an element of it that is so familiar," explains Lisa Mattam, founder and CEO of the Ayurvedic beauty brand Sahajan, who has been oiling her hair since she was a child. "Most people have stories of their moms and dads sitting around and oiling their hair on a weekly basis."