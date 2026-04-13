If you're looking for a hair density test you can do at home, Porter suggests taking a front section of your hair and pulling it to the side. "If your scalp is very visible, you have low density, but if you can barely see the scalp, you have high density," she says. "If you're anywhere in between, that's medium density." It's also important to note that different areas of the scalp can have different densities. So, don't be alarmed if one area of your hair seems denser than others. According to the pros, that's totally normal.