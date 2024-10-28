Advertisement
You've Heard Of Skin Cycling, But What About Hair Cycling? An Expert Explains
If you haven't already heard of skin cycling, here's a quick summary: You simply rotate your active ingredients and incorporate "recovery" days to give your skin a break. The general routine includes one night of exfoliation, one night of retinol, and one or two nights with just hydration.
But should we be working in a cyclical routine for our hair as well? According to a TikTok by professional stylist Matt Newman, the answer is a resounding yes. Here's the how-to.
How to: Hair cycling
"If you're living blow-dry to blow-dry, try taking a recovery day between heat styling," Newman says. Whether you heat style daily or every other day (or just on occasion), it's important to give your hair a break every once in a while. You can opt for one recovery day if it's all you can squeeze in, or drag it out as long as possible.
On your recovery day(s), you'll need a deep cleanse. "Start with a double scrub," Newman says. Meaning, you'll want to wash the scalp twice in a row to get it really clean, as you most likely have some buildup from styling products (think of it like a double cleanse for your scalp). If you want to go the extra mile, consider adding in a gentle scalp scrub or a clarifying shampoo every once in a while instead.
It's essential to give the scalp a good massage during this step. Simply use your fingertips to massage each area of the scalp, all the way to the hairline, or you can opt for a handy scalp massager. This will help work the product into the hair, create a lather, and may even contribute to hair growth by stimulating blood flow.
"Now, we want a super-thorough conditioning," Newman explains. If your hair is curly or you're prone to dry, brittle strands, then you may opt for a hair mask (which is essentially a heavier conditioner). Here are 11 clean and effective options if you're in the market for a new mask.
Lastly, "Follow it all with your most nourishing leave-in," he notes. Newman prefers the Mane Method Repair Hair Mask, which he has previously described as "nature's Olaplex." But any leave-in conditioner or leave-in mask will do—here are a few grade-A options if you need a new one.
From there, simply refrain from heat styling for a day or two, giving your hair adequate time to rest and repair. This is "recovery" day, after all.
The takeaway
Just as you give your skin a break from exfoliants and retinol, you'll want to incorporate a recovery day for your hair as well. If you tend to heat style on the daily, be sure to schedule at least one day when you give your scalp a deep clean, replenish hydration, and top it off with a nourishing leave-in product. Want more tips for heat-damaged hair? Start here.
