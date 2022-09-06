A Hairstylist Says This Oil Hair Mask Is Like "Nature's Olaplex"
I'll basically do anything hairstylist Matt Newman (aka @mattloveshair) tells me to do with my hair. As TikTok's resident tress-whisperer, he's my (and 1.3 million others) go-to source for the best products, tricks, and techniques to secure a lush mane—not to mention, he has absolutely nailed the fluffy blowout. So suffice it to say, I was more than eager to dive into Newman's go-to routine for our latest beauty series, As Of Late. (Check it out here!)
Specifically, Newman is a fan of slathering on a hair mask before wash days, and he cannot say enough good things about Mane Method's Repair Hair Mask. "It's like nature's Olaplex," he gushes. Say no more, Newman.
How this oil mask nurtures your strands.
"It's a waterless hair mask," Newman explains, that starts out as a solid in the tin. Then when you rub the confection between your palms, the mask breaks down and completely transforms into a silky oil. The formula itself contains just four naturally derived ingredients—batana oil, castor oil, and vanilla and sweet orange essential oils—and it's quite thick, which makes it stellar as a pre-shampoo treatment.
"I will use a really heavy application before a wash day for air-dry waves and a very light application before a wash day for a blowout," Newman shares. "I adore it. It's so good."
Castor oil, in particular, is high in ricinoleic acid (around 85 to 95% content), as well as oleic acid and linoleic acid. It's also rich in vitamin E, unsaturated fatty acids including omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, minerals, and other antioxidants. In short, it's a hair care hero, and it has been for centuries—it's even lauded for encouraging healthy hair growth.
Although, this nutrient-dense oil is quite thick, which is why Newman sticks to a prewash treatment. If you have really dry hair and scalp, you can apply it from root to tip, but if you tend to have an oilier scalp, coat your lengths to ends before letting it sit for at least 30 minutes (or overnight). Rinse thoroughly, shampoo and condition as usual, and your hair should have noticeably more bounce, hydration, and overall luster—Newman's silky waves are proof.
The takeaway.
If you're hoping to feed your strands hair-healthy nutrients, look no further than Newman's favorite pick. "I've gone through almost all of it already," he shares, so it truly has his expert stamp of approval.