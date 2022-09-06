"It's a waterless hair mask," Newman explains, that starts out as a solid in the tin. Then when you rub the confection between your palms, the mask breaks down and completely transforms into a silky oil. The formula itself contains just four naturally derived ingredients—batana oil, castor oil, and vanilla and sweet orange essential oils—and it's quite thick, which makes it stellar as a pre-shampoo treatment.

"I will use a really heavy application before a wash day for air-dry waves and a very light application before a wash day for a blowout," Newman shares. "I adore it. It's so good."

Castor oil, in particular, is high in ricinoleic acid (around 85 to 95% content), as well as oleic acid and linoleic acid. It's also rich in vitamin E, unsaturated fatty acids including omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, minerals, and other antioxidants. In short, it's a hair care hero, and it has been for centuries—it's even lauded for encouraging healthy hair growth.

Although, this nutrient-dense oil is quite thick, which is why Newman sticks to a prewash treatment. If you have really dry hair and scalp, you can apply it from root to tip, but if you tend to have an oilier scalp, coat your lengths to ends before letting it sit for at least 30 minutes (or overnight). Rinse thoroughly, shampoo and condition as usual, and your hair should have noticeably more bounce, hydration, and overall luster—Newman's silky waves are proof.